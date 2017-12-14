Will Smith Transforms Back Into the Fresh Prince for a Very Important Reason

Will Smith is back in action as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air!

Well, sort of...

The 49-year-old actor joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show today where he informed the audience and viewers that he had finally decided to make an Instagram account. So, Ellen DeGeneres—being the proud social media expert that she is—decided to help him with how to properly use the platform.

Her instructions included things like perfecting the "duck face," taking photos with babies (which didn't work out so well) and snapping pictures with food.

But no Instagram account would be complete without the always-popular Throwback Thursday post.