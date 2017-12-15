Inside Pitch Perfect's Most Private Couple, Anna Camp and Skylar Astin

It's been just over a year since Anna Camp and Skylar Astin became husband and wife.

The Pitch Perfect couple tied the knot on Sept. 10, 2016, three years after they started dating. The duo initially met on the set of the first Pitch Perfect movie about five years ago.

During a recent interview with E! News, Anna told us, "I did meet my husband on this, on the first one. And I didn't go in thinking that that was something that was gonna happen." The actress also shared that she met some of her best friends working on the movie, like Brittany Snow, who was in the couple's wedding.