NASA Says Astronauts Will See Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Space

What's better than watching Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Watching the epic space adventure while in space yourself!

It turns out that an upcoming feature onboard the International Space Station will be none other than the newest installment to the Star Wars franchise. Spaceflight reporter Robin Seemangal shared the news on Twitter Tuesday and NASA confirmed it with Inverse. The lucky astronauts onboard the ISS often enjoy movies from a digital library including The Martian, Alien and 2001: A Space Odyssey (and probably some non-space related ones, too).