Barbie Blank & Sheldon Souray Decide to Take Some Time Apart From Each Other Right Before Nicole Williams' Wedding on WAGS L.A.

On the season finale of WAGS L.A., Barbie Blank has some sad news to share with her friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson. She shared with the ladies that she was flying solo at Nicole Williams' wedding because she and Sheldon Souray are taking some time to themselves.
"Why aren't you wearing your ring?" Natalie asked her. "Well, we just decided right now we're taking space and time apart," Barbie revealed.
Ultimately, it was Sheldon who decided to put the separation in motion. "He didn't want you to wear it right now?" Natalie asked her.
"For Sheldon, the rings mean everything. It symbolizes our love and being each other's best friend," Barbie revealed. "He's like, 'You really need to figure out if this is where you want to be.'"
While things are looking a little sad, Barbie definitely has the support of her friends o help her through it. "I feel like this could help her to put in the time to figure out what she wants," Natalie shared. "I just hope they work it out because they are such an amazing couple," Olivia added.
