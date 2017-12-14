Laura Dern Gives Star Wars Co-Star BB-8 an Adorable Pep Talk Before GMA

Laura Dern can use the light side of the Force to motivate you and brighten your day—just ask BB-8.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi star gave her droid co-star some words of encouragement before their appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday.

Crouched down, Dern tried to soothe BB-8's stage fright, saying, "Honey, you don't have to be nervous. BB, you've done this so much."

"It's live. Yeah. It's not like when we did the movie and we get to do it over and over again," she said, adding, "So just stay focused and have a great time."