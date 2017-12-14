No, That Isn't Amal Clooney in the Ocean's Eight Poster—It's Anne Hathaway

People have often compared Hathaway to Amal when it comes to their looks.

"I've never heard that! Thank you," the brunette Oscar winner told Extra in 2015, when told about talks of the comparison. "That's like so gonna be the best thing to happen to me today."

"I hope that I become half the woman she is," the actress said about George's wife, an international human rights lawyer. "She's so accomplished and it's so thrilling to look at someone and be like, 'Wow. You really are making the world a better place.'"