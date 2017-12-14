No, That Isn't Amal Clooney in the Ocean's Eight Poster—It's Anne Hathaway

Warner Bros. Pictures
Is George Clooney mixing business with pleasure?
A new poster for Ocean's Eight was revealed on Thursday, courtesy of cast member Sarah Paulson. It and shows her and co-starsSandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and...George's wife Amal Clooney? Oops, no, that is Anne Hathaway.
George co-produced the anticipated female spin-off of the popular heist comedy trilogy, which featured the actor.
People have often compared Hathaway to Amal when it comes to their looks.
"I've never heard that! Thank you," the brunette Oscar winner told Extra in 2015, when told about talks of the comparison. "That's like so gonna be the best thing to happen to me today."
"I hope that I become half the woman she is," the actress said about George's wife, an international human rights lawyer. "She's so accomplished and it's so thrilling to look at someone and be like, 'Wow. You really are making the world a better place.'"
Ocean's Eight is set for release on June 8.
Paulson talked about the film on NBC's Late Night in Wednesday and said that earlier this year, co-star Rihanna texted her a congratulatory message containing a crying laughing emoji in response to the actress winning Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
"I was like, 'Rihanna's not going to send an emoji," Paulson said. "And then I went to [the Ocean's Eight] set the next day. She was like, 'Yes, that was me.' And I thought, 'I can't believe she texted me.' I haven't heard from her in a long time, I will say. But I do think I have a little bit of a connection."
"She also sends me some Fenty goodies every once in a while too," the actress added."