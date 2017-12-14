2018 People's Choice Awards to Air November 11 on E!

November is getting hotter at E!

E! is excited to announce the network's inaugural telecast of the People's Choice Awards will air Nov. 11, 2018 with Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager as Executive Producers of the 44th installment of the PCAs.

It was announced back in April 2017 that E! had acquired the People's Choice Awards, the annual award show that celebrates the best in pop culture and is voted on entirely by fans.

"Den of Thieves, Jesse and Evan have an incredible track record in live event production, and we are excited to tap into their expertise, along with Wilshire Studios, as we evolve and supercharge this fan-centric, iconic franchise for the next generation," Jen Neal, Executive Producer of Live Events and Executive Vice President of Marketing for E!, said in a statement Thursday. "By moving People's Choice Awards outside of the traditional award season, we establish a new window to celebrate the best in pop culture and will harness E!'s tremendous multi-platform reach to engage fans and drive momentum throughout the year."