Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says You Won't See Kenya Moore Get Under Her Skin Anymore This Season

"I hate watching the drama unfold with Kenya, just allowing somebody to push by buttons," she told E! News when asked about having to watch that intense moment back months later. "I have not watched Housewives, I have not watched every episode since I left, so I didn't know that Kenya was the type—I didn't even know Kenya. I didn't know she was the type to just push people and push people until they just lose it until Porsha [Williams] explained to me what she's been through with her. So I didn't feel as bad that somebody was able to trigger me and get me that pissed off. But that's behind me. You'll see through the season that that doesn't happen again. No matter what I have to do when she's around me, I do many things to just not even deal with her."

After leaving the series midway through season five, Kim returned for a guest appearance late in season nine, where she sparred with—who else?—Kenya at Sheree's housewarming party. She's back this season only in a Friend of the Housewives capacity, making her appearances thus far few and far between. But could the Bravolebrity, who has a successful spinoff of her own on the network, ever envision a full-time return to the show that made her a star?