Katie Holmes Joins Jamie Foxx for His 50th Birthday Celebration

Jamie Foxx had a special plus one for his big birthday—Katie Holmes!

In honor of his milestone 50th birthday—or should we say 25 times two—the Oscar winner celebrated in plenty of style. The guest of honor arrived to Paramount Studios in Hollywood for an unforgettable night on Wednesday.

The LIV on Sunday-themed bash was held in a backlot designed to look like the Miami nightclub with plenty of space for famous faces from all corners of the industry to get their party on. Leonardo DiCaprio and Smokey Robinson were some of the guests mingling in the crowd while rap legends like Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube got busy on stage with a mic in hand.

Ever the performer, Foxx could not resist getting up on stage with some of his pals to rap and along and get his groove on to hits like The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" and get his groove on.

In addition to the music and dancers, guests got to enjoy burgers, burritos and nachos and grab a drink from several bars. Meanwhile, Foxx had gold-dipped strawberries from Sweet Serenity Desserts hand-delivered to him at his table.

"He was having an amazing time and said it was the best party ever," a source dished to E! News.