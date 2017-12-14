Robin Roberts Disses Omarosa Manigault After GMA Interview: "Bye, Felicia!"

ABC/Good Morning America
ABC/Good Morning America
How do you really feel, Robin Roberts?
In her first interview since leaving the White House Wednesday, Omarosa Manigault sat down with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan Thursday to clear up some of the rumors about her departure. "I resigned, and I didn't do that in the residence, as [is] being reported. John Kelly and I sat down in the situation room, which is a very secure, very quiet room in the White House, and we had a very candid conversation," she said. "I wanted to make the one-year mark; that was one of the goals that I set out to [do], and then I wanted to get back to my life."
It was reported Wednesday Manigault had actually been fired—and the U.S. Secret Service had to remove her from the White House. "I like to hear all of these interesting tales, but I have to tell you that they're 100 percent false. John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised," Manigault insisted. "And as a result, I resigned."
Robin Roberts said ?Bye Felicia?to Omarosa. Wow. pic.twitter.com/r1u9sD0Qli— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) December 14, 2017
The former Apprentice contestant also teased that she witnessed some disturbing behavior while working for President Donald Trump, but she declined to go into specifics. "As the only African American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the President, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that have affected my community and my people," Manigault said. "And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear."
After reporting on the segment, Roberts dismissed Manigault as attention-hungry. "She said she has a story to tell and I'm sure she'll be selling that story. She will," she said. "Bye, Felicia!"
Before that, Manigault acknowledged that she's "no longer at the table," but told Strahan she hopes to be remembered as someone who is trying to advance the country and her community.