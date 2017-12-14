Halsey, Florida Georgia Line and More Join Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Lineup

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
ABC and dick clark productions have added Alessia Cara, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey and Hailee Steinfeld to the lineup for their West Coast celebration of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018" special.
But these artists aren't the only ones set to perform. Alesso, G-Eazy, Portugal. The Man, Bebe Rexha, Watt and Zedd are also scheduled to perform. In fact, many of these artists will be ringing in the New Year by collaborating for the Los-Angeles based special.
The performers join a star-studded lineup that will help fans celebrate 2018 from coast to coast. Check out the gallery to see which other celebrities will be taking part in the countdown.
Ryan Seacrest
For the 12th year in a row, Seacrest will be hosting the event from Times Square in New York.
Jenny McCarthy
The actress and comedian will provide live onsite reporting in New York.
Nick Jonas
Viewers can watch the "Chains" singer perform from Times Square.
Camila Cabello
The "Never Be the Same" singer will be rocking out and counting down in New York.
Sugarland
The "Already Gone" singers will be performing in New York.
Lucy Hale
The Pretty Little Liars star will host the Central Time Zone countdown in New Orleans.
Imagine Dragons
The "Radioactive" singers will ring in 2018 from Allstate's Fan Fest.
Ciara
Ciara will host the West Coast festivities.
BTS
Get ready West Coast fans! The K-pop group will be performing during the Los Angeles-based festivities.
Walk the Moon
The "Shut Up and Dance" singers will take the stage leading up to the midnight countdown near Jackson Square.
Kelly Clarkson
The "Love So Soft" singer will help ring in the new year with a West Coast performance.
Shawn Mendes
The "Treat You Better" singer will perform at the Los Angeles celebration
Khalid
The "Young Dumb & Broke" singer will also perform with Marshmello.
Charlie Puth
Fans can listen to the "One Call Away" singer during the West Coast celebration.
Fitz & The Tantrums
If you're a fan of the group's hit "Handclap," make sure to watch them perform during the West Coast special
Kane Brown
The "Heaven" singer will perform during the West Coast festivities.
This year marks the 46th anniversary of the broadcast.
The five-and-a-half hour, live celebration begins Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.