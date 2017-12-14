Chicago, E.T., Forrest Gump, Grease, Lost and Mean Girls Leaving Netflix in January 2018

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Dec. 14, 2017 6:30 AM

Mean Girls

Paramount Pictures

This isn't very fetch.

Netflix announced Wednesday that Mean Girls and other popular films, including Chicago, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Forrest Gump, Free Willy, Grease, Miss Congeniality and Pulp Fiction will no longer be available to stream beginning in January 2018. The good news is that subscribers still have a few more weeks to work their way through their queues before dozens of new movie titles—including Bring It On, The Godfather, National Treasure and Rent—replace them.

Six seasons of ABC's Lost and four seasons of NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are also going to be removed from Netflix's library; all titles and dates are subject to change, of course.

Here's the full list of titles leaving Netflix in January 2018:

Leaving 1/1/18

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Grease

Gremlins

I Am Sam

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

License to Drive

Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta, Grease

Paramount Pictures

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Police Academy

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw: The Final Chapter

Someone Like You

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

The Man with One Red Shoe

The Manhattan Project

The Mighty Ducks

The Parent Trap

The Secret Garden

The Switch

Three Coins in the Fountain

White Chicks

Young Mr. Lincoln

Tom Hanks, Forrest Gump

Paramount Pictures

Leaving 1/3/18

VHS

Leaving 1/4/18

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 1/5/18

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Host

Leaving 1/15/18

Sirens: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 1/30/18

Futurama: Seasons 7-10

For the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January 2018, click here.

