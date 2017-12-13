Tavis Smiley's Show Suspended by PBS Over ''Troubling'' Allegations of Misconduct

PBS has suspended late-night talk show Tavis Smiley following an investigation surrounding claims of misconduct against its host, Tavis Smiley.

"Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley, produced by TS Media, an independent production company," the public broadcaster said in a statement to multiple outlets. "PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today's decision."

Smiley has not addressed his suspension or the claims made against him. Variety reports Smiley's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. E! News has reached out to his production company.