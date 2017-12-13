Kim Zolciak-Biermann Sounds Off on Real Housewives of Atlanta's Fired Cast Member Scandal

Kim Zolciak-Biermann says she knows the tea, but she's not ready to spill it.

During Wednesday's appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, the reality star was asked to comment on her recent tweet that alluded to a certain Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member being let go from the Bravo series. "Poof! #LostYourPeach," Kim wrote online, fueling pre-existing rumors involving Kenya Moore's alleged refusal to film scenes with her new husband.

But this time around, Zolciak-Biermann kept her lips sealed: "I will get in so much trouble if I tell you. Nope. I cannot tell you! You'll have to wait and see next year."

She continued, "People think I just say it because I'm being a hater but I'm just telling you that it's true."