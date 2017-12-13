Russell Simmons Denies New Rape and Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Russell Simmons is denying new rape and sexual misconduct allegations made by multiple women.

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Times published a report where three individuals accused the music and fashion mogul of rape.

And close to a month after the Los Angeles Times first published a report detailing model Keri Claussen Khalighi's allegations of sexual misconduct (which Russell denies), the outlet reported today that five additional women have come forward with new stories of alleged sexual misconduct.

"I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual," Russell said in a statement to E! News this evening. "I am blessed to have shared extraordinary relationships, whether through work or love, with many great women; and I have enormous respect for the women's movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power. I am devastated by any reason I may have given to anyone to say or think of me in the ways that are currently being described."

He continued, "In recent weeks, some former business, creative and romantic partners have aired grievances as claims I categorically reject. In some of these instances, financial motives and direct contradictory witness testimony has been supplied to the media, which has been completely left out of stories. In the last few days, one woman attempted to extort me for $500,000 only to recant her ridiculous claim. The current allegations sent to me by the New York Times and Los Angeles Times range from the patently untrue to the frivolous and hurtful. The presumption of innocent until proven guilty must not be replaced by 'Guilty by Accusation.'"