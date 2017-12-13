Dwayne Johnson Gushes Over Daughter During His Star Ceremony on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Dwayne Johnson is surrounded by so many ladies!

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor was honored with the 2,624th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday and brought along a couple of the wonderful women in his action-packed life. For the event, the 45-year-old was joined by his pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian and their almost-2-year-old daughter Jasmine.

During the event, Johnson, who announced on Monday that he has his longtime love were expecting a second daughter, stopped by to chat with E! News about the momentous tribute, his recent baby news reveal and what it's like to be a famous father.

When asked about what he knows now as a dad compared to when he was younger (Johnson also has a 16-year-old daughter Simone Johnson from a previous marriage), the movie man said he has learned that he can have it all.

The Baywatch star said that now understands that, "It can all work together at the same time seamlessly in terms of your work and your career and your family. One doesn't have to be sacrificed for the other." The soon-to-be father-of-three added, "So many fall into that pitfall. I fell into the pitfall."

His Jumanji co-star Jack Black also hit up the ceremony, as did Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Chairman of the Board Jeff Zarrinnam, Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell and Leron Gubler, the president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The Chairman of Sony Entertainment’s Motion Pictures Group Tom Rothman also stopped by to support the star.

It's been a big week for the big-time movie mogul. In addition to his star ceremony and the baby reveal, Johnson and his girlfriend of 10 years also hit up the red carpet premiere of his new family friendly flick on Monday night.