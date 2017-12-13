Riverdale Reveals the Black Hood's Identity, or Does It?

Tonight, the Black Hood was supposedly revealed to be that creepy janitor, which is exactly who it was obvious it was going to be as soon as there even was a creepy janitor. But at the same time, that's so obvious that we think it can't be true.

Why would the janitor know so much about Betty? Why did it take so long for us to meet him? Something just seems amiss here, and that "reveal" didn't feel quite as significant as it should have, you know?

Apparently, back when the janitor's entire family was killed, he accused a man who was actually probably innocent, and then when that man was murdered (by Betty's grandfather, among others, with an assist from Cheryl's Nana Rose), Mr. Janitor felt guilty enough to grow up to attempt to murder a bunch of people. It makes sense, we guess, but there is clearly something else going on.