Home Town's Erin and Ben Napier Are Ready to Take the HGTV Crown

And to make the couple even more the picture-perfect HGTV headliners, they're about to become three. The Napiers announced their pregnancy back in the fall and will be welcoming a baby girl next year. Now that filming is all set they're turning their focus completely to the baby (who they've announced will be named Helen). Things are already off to a great start thanks to what Erin describes as a fantastic pregnancy.

"I feel amazing, I've felt awesome the whole time," she raved. "I was a little tired in the beginning and I'm a little tired now, but this is not what I thought pregnancy was gonna be like. I haven't had any of the terrible symptoms that I've heard of so I feel really lucky. I mean, I don't even feel pregnant most of the time until I feel somebody kick my ribs."

There is one pressing matter at hand: The nursery.

"We're not prepared at all," Erin said before explaining that she had laid out a plan for the nursery but found the process tricky. "It's hard to design for yourself. Luckily I have my best friend as a second set of eyes and she has a daughter so she's in the know about the things that I need and the things that I don't."