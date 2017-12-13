Selena Gomez's Birthday Post for Taylor Swift Is Just What Fans Were Hoping for

Selena Gomez's latest birthday post is so gorgeous.

As Swifties around the world celebrated Taylor Swift's 28th birthday today, one close friend couldn't help but mark the celebration with a heartwarming message online.

In a new Instagram post, Selena expressed why she was grateful to have the "Shake It Off" singer in her life.

"I'm glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren't able to articulate. (ME!)" she shared in her post. "Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring."

Selena continued, "I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it's fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I'm glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift."

It's no secret that Taylor and Selena have developed a special and lasting friendship over the years. And just this year alone, the woman behind huge hits like "Come and Get It" and "Wolves" has expressed her support for the Grammy winner in several ways.

Before Taylor released her solo album reputation, Selena was the first to promise fans that the finished product would be well worth the wait.

"I obviously love her so much and want her to do what she does and she's killing it," she gushed to Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "It's everything you would want and more so very proud and obviously a major fan."

As for the special man in Taylor's life, you can say Selena is a fan of boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That's all I care about," she explained on SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup. "So, I'm super stoked, too. It's been a good time."

