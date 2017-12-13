Lisa Vanderpump Just Majorly Shaded Her Ex-BFF Brandi Glanville: ''Who?''

Lisa Vanderpump is not about to let sleeping dogs lie...

While stopping by E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday, the Bravo star seriously shaded her former BFF Brandi Glanville, whom she had an epic friend break-up with in 2014.

When the Brit was asked if there was any chance she might repair her fractured friendship with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Vanderpump made her feelings clear when she simply responded to the question with: "Who?"

When hosts Justin Sylvester and Catt Sadler proded a bit more, the restaurant queen responded, "You know the answer to that question."