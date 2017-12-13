5 Lessons We Learned About Fatherhood From Watching John Stamos on Full House

John Stamos is about to become a dad for the first time in real life, but he's played a dad for many years on TV.

On Full House, Stamos' character Uncle Jesse helped co-parent his brother-in-law and BFF Danny Tanner's three kids. Later on, he became a parent himself when he welcomed twins Alex and Nicky with Aunt Becky.

Over the years on the show and on Fuller House, we've seen Jesse go through ups and downs, learning lessons about being a father. So in celebration of Stamos' exciting baby news, we're looking back at all of the lessons we learned about fatherhood from watching him on Full House.