Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens Split 7 Years Ago: Remembering Their Cutest Moments

It seems like it was just yesterday Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens know this could be the start of something new.

And seven years ago, they called it quits after dating for about four years, shattering our hearts forever.

The two met in 2005 on the set of the Disney Channel movie High School Musical, which saw them play couple Troy and Gabriella and made them stars. They reportedly began dating a year later and reprised their roles in two sequels, including a third one that was screened in theaters.

During Efron and Hudgens' time together as a couple, they often vacationed together and attended many red carpet events, including the most prestigious one of all; the Oscars, in 2009.