Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens Split 7 Years Ago: Remembering Their Cutest Moments

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Dec. 13, 2017 12:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Birthday Post for Taylor Swift Is Just What Fans Were Hoping for

Taylor Swift

Celebrate Taylor Swift's Birthday With 28 of Her Impressive Milestones

Brandi Glanville, Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump Just Majorly Shaded Her Ex-BFF Brandi Glanville: ''Who?''

It seems like it was just yesterday Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens know this could be the start of something new.

And seven years ago, they called it quits after dating for about four years, shattering our hearts forever.

The two met in 2005 on the set of the Disney Channel movie High School Musical, which saw them play couple Troy and Gabriella and made them stars. They reportedly began dating a year later and reprised their roles in two sequels, including a third one that was screened in theaters.

During Efron and Hudgens' time together as a couple, they often vacationed together and attended many red carpet events, including the most prestigious one of all; the Oscars, in 2009.

Zac Efron, High School Musical

2005: High School Musical

The pair met on the set of the Disney Channel movie.

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens

Ron Wolfson/WireImage

2006: Young Love

The two attend the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's A Time For Heroes Celebrity Carnival.

Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

2007: High School Musical 2 Premiere

The two arrive at the event in Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Article continues below

Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Teen Choice Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2008 Teen Choice Awards

The two showcased adorable looks at the ceremony.

Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Oscars

AP Photo/Matt Sayles

2009 Oscars

The two looked glamorous on the red carpet at their first Academy Awards.

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

2009: Basketball Date

The two cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Article continues below

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

2009: High School Musical 3: Senior Year Premiere in Japan

The actress whispers to her beau during the event in at the Shinagawa Stellar Ball in Tokyo.

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens

Raef/Ramirez/INFphoto.com

2009: Shopping Spree

The two are spotted holding hands after spending the day shopping and lunching with friends in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

2010: Charity Event Date Night

The two attend the L.A. Family Housing 2010 Gala in Hollywood.

Article continues below

Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Charlie St. Cloud

Barry King, Getty

2010: Charlie St. Cloud Premiere

The actress supports her beau at his premiere.

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens

Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

2010: Nylon Party

The two arrive at the magazine's Young Hollywood Event.

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Coachella

Flynet

2010: Coachella

The two hang out at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Article continues below

High School Musical GIFs

Disney

On Dec. 13, 2010, sources told E! News that Efron and Hudgens had split, but remain friends.

"It's nothing dramatic," one source said at the time. "There's no third party involved."

"They were together for so long," a second insider said. "It just ran its course."

In 2011, Hudgens told Shape magazine, "Long-distance relationships are hard no matter what. When you don't have face-to-face time, it's just different. Having an iPhone helped, but it just wasn't the same."

"It was a good thing," she said about her and Efron's romance. "The relationship kept me grounded, and because I was with someone who knew me so well, I didn't need to try to be someone I'm not."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zac Efron , Vanessa Hudgens , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Nostalgia , High School Musical
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.