Salma Hayek Pens Detailed Op-Ed About Harvey Weinstein: ''He Was My Monster''

Salma Hayek has come forward with her own harrowing experience about Harvey Weinstein.

In an op-ed for the New York Times, Hayek recalled working with the Hollywood producer on 2002's Frida, which she also helped produce. Though the movie ended up winning several Academy Awards and was nominated for several more, Hayek admits she felt as though she "went to war" to even get it made in the first place.

"For years, [Harvey] was my monster," she explained.

Not only did Hayek deny Weinstein's alleged sexual advances—which she said included requests for oral sex, showers and massages—but she also claimed the producer threatened her life and her career.