George and Amal Clooney Pass Out Headphones on Flight With Twins

Best passengers ever?

George Clooney and Amal Clooney gave out headphones to passengers seated by them on a recent flight, E! News can confirm. The couple was traveling to England with their 6-month-old twins Alexander Clooney and Ella Clooney when they handed out noise-cancelling Casamigos headphones to those passengers in the first class area near them.

Along with the headphones, the passengers were also given a note from the couple. E! News obtained a photo of the note, which reads, "Our twins just discovered SQUAWKING!! Hope this helps make the flight a little quieter."

According to Page Six, the site also adds that director Quentin Tarantino was on the couple's flight and received a pair of headphones, but the babies didn't end up crying.