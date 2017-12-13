George and Amal Clooney Pass Out Headphones on Flight With Twins

Best passengers ever?
George Clooney and Amal Clooney gave out headphones to passengers seated by them on a recent flight, E! News can confirm. The couple was traveling to England with their 6-month-old twins Alexander Clooney and Ella Clooney when they handed out noise-cancelling Casamigos headphones to those passengers in the first class area near them.
Along with the headphones, the passengers were also given a note from the couple. E! News obtained a photo of the note, which reads, "Our twins just discovered SQUAWKING!! Hope this helps make the flight a little quieter."
According to Page Six, the site also adds that director Quentin Tarantino was on the couple's flight and received a pair of headphones, but the babies didn't end up crying.
Casamigos, co-created by George, shared a picture of their headphones on Instagram in 2016. Check them out above!
This news comes just after fellow Casamigos co-creator Rande Gerber revealed that George once gave 14 of his best friends $1 million each. During a recent episode of MSNBC's Headliners, Rande shared that back in 2013, George paid his closest friends' taxes and gave them $1 million.
"There's a group of guys that we call 'The Boys.' George had called me and 'The Boys' and said, 'Hey, mark September 27, 2013 on your calendar. Everyone's going to come to my house for dinner,'" Rande said on the show. When everyone arrived to George's house, he shared how much they all meant to him and revealed he was giving them the money and had paid their taxes for the year.
A year later on that same September day, he married Amal.
George and Amal welcomed their twins in June 2017. "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," a rep told E! News in a statement at the time. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."