All of the 2018 SAG Award Presenters Will Be Women

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
As Hollywood remains shadowed by a sea of sexual misconduct allegations against some of the most prominent men in the industry, the 2018 SAG Awards are taking some of the first visible steps to reflect the changes in store.
The annual ceremony will feature all female presenters, The New York Times confirmed. As a reflection of the current social climate and the demand for greater female visibility everywhere, executive producer Kathy Connell made the initial suggestion to Sandra Dewey, a president at Turner, after being inspired at January's Women's March and the movement that has ensued since.
"I want to salute women who are coming forward to speak at a very difficult time about very difficult subjects at great risk to themselves," she told the newspaper.
As a result, all 13 of the acting categories as well as the two stunt categories, which are typically award before the show, will be handed out by female presenters. There is one caveat as the "Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture" category will be introduced by both men and women, but the award will be presented by a woman.
Following suit, announcement of the nominations Wednesday morning was also carried out by women—actresses Olivia Munn and Niecy NashTo boot, the show's first-ever host will be Kristen Bell. "I'm not the first female host," the Good Place star told The New York Times. "I'm the first host. The fact that a female was chosen to be the first one means my genitals become irrelevant."
Of course, men will still be present and honored. "We don't want to slight the men who have given great performances this year—knowing our membership, I'm sure our men will embrace the opportunity to honor women," Connell told The Hollywood Reporter.
As women prepare to run the show come Jan. 21, fans and critics alike are bracing for impact as initial nominees still indicate imbalanced female representation in Hollywood. Such was the case with the 2018 Golden Globe nominations, which lacked a single female nominee for Best Director, snubbed Patty Jenkins' powerful and high grossing production, Wonder Woman, entirely and was disproportionate in the amount of films about men versus their counterparts.
As Dewey told the newspaper, "For so many years there's been so much ground to cover in terms of trying to have women statistically catch up." While there's still a great deal to be done, the 2018 SAG Awards are inching a few square feet forward.