All of the 2018 SAG Award Presenters Will Be Women

As Hollywood remains shadowed by a sea of sexual misconduct allegations against some of the most prominent men in the industry, the 2018 SAG Awards are taking some of the first visible steps to reflect the changes in store.

The annual ceremony will feature all female presenters, The New York Times confirmed. As a reflection of the current social climate and the demand for greater female visibility everywhere, executive producer Kathy Connell made the initial suggestion to Sandra Dewey, a president at Turner, after being inspired at January's Women's March and the movement that has ensued since.

"I want to salute women who are coming forward to speak at a very difficult time about very difficult subjects at great risk to themselves," she told the newspaper.