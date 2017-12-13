Inside the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere After-Party

Ain't no party like a (royal) Star Wars party!

After Tuesday's London premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, stars headed to Prince William and Prince Harry's home of Kensington Palace for an after-party n Kensington Gardens.

The two, who make cameos in the movie, had walked the red carpet at the premiere and were photographed returning home afterwards but it is unclear if they attended or helped organize the post-event bash, which took place in a public section of the grounds run by the Historic Royal Palaces charity, according to the Daily Mail.

Many members of the cast appeared at the party; the list includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and franchise newcomerLaura Dern, who was the ultimate fangirl.

The actress, who plays Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, posted on her Instagram page a slew of photos from the stars' fun night out, including pics of co-stars Ridley, Boyega, Isaac and Adam Driver as well as fellow newcomer Benicia Del Toro and guest Andrew Garfield, who starred with her in the 2014 film 99 Homes.

"Magical, magical night! #thelastjedi," Dern wrote on Instagram.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Global Press Tour

Prince William, Prince Harry, Star Wars After Party

Flynet - Splash News

Prince William and Prince Harry

The two are seen arriving at Kensington Palace, where the bash took place, although it is unclear if they attended.

Laura Dern, Andrew Garfield, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, After-Party

Instagram

Laura Dern and Andrew Garfield

The Star Wars newbie reunites with her 99 Homes co-star.

Laura Dern, Benicio Del Toro, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, After-Party

Instagram

Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro

The Star Wars newbies pose for a photo.

John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, After-Party

Instagram

John Boyega and Oscar Isaac

Finn + Poe = BFFs!

Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, After-Party

Instagram

Laura Dern and Adam Driver

Watch out for Kylo Ren!

Marilou York, Star Wars After Party

Flynet - Splash News

Marilou York

Mark Hamill's wife is spotted arriving at the bash.

Rita Ora, Star Wars After Party

Flynet - Splash News

Rita Ora

The singer arrives at the bash.

Casually hanging with my escorts. #stormtrooper #thelastjedi

A post shared by @lauradern on

Stars Gwendoline Christie and Domhnall Gleeson as well as lead actor Mark Hamill's wife Marilou York and singer Rita Ora were also spotted arriving at the bash.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15.

