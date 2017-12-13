Netflix's A Christmas Prince vs. Lifetime's My Christmas Prince: A Royal Showdown

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout I'm telling you why: Netflix is comin' to town.

Though Hallmark Channel is releasing 33 original movies and Lifetime airing six new movies, Netflix is coming for the cheesy Christmas movie crown this year, with its first original movie of the holiday season, A Christmas Prince, causing quite the stir on social media. Unfortunately, theirs isn't the only Christmas prince in 2017, as Lifetime premiered My Christmas Prince earlier this month. Royalty, so hot right now.

Because we value our time, we decided to compare the two original movies, comparing their plots, love stories and characters, to see which one is the true Christmas prince...