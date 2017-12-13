2018 SAG Award Nominations TV & Film Snubs and Surprises: Meryl Streep, Armie Hammer and More

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr & Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 13, 2017 7:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
George Clooney, Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney Pass Out Headphones on Flight With Twins

Niecy Nash, Olivia Munn

All of the 2018 SAG Award Presenters Will Be Women

A Christmas Prince

Netflix's A Christmas Prince vs. Lifetime's My Christmas Prince: A Royal Showdown

Meryl Streep, The Post

Niko Tavernise. © 2017 TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX FILM CORPORATION AND STORYTELLER DISTRIBUTION CO. LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

The contenders for the 2018 SAG Awards have officially been announced. However, a few names are noticeably missing from the nominee pool. 

As is the case every award season, the nominees for the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards were met with hints of thrill, shock and surprise as actresses Niecy Nashand Olivia Munn announced the star-studded list Wednesday morning. 

While Hollywood favorites like Stranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brownand Call Me by Your Name's breakout star Timothée Chalamet nabbed nods in acting categories, others like The Post's Meryl Streep and Chalamet's co-star, Armie Hammer, unexpectedly did not make the cut. 

With the Golden Globe Award nominations revealed two days earlier, the trends of this year's award season are quickly taking shape, but the list of contenders is not yet consistent. 

Here's are more of the snubs and surprises from this year's SAG Award nominee pool: 

Photos

SAG Awards 2017: Candid Moments

Phantom Thread

Laurie Sparham/Focus Features

SNUB: Daniel Day-Lewis

The actor has been getting serious recognition for his latest role in Phantom Thread, including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor, but was not included in this year's group of SAG Award nominees for Male Actor in a Leading Role. 

Shape of Water, Octavia Spencer, Sally Hawkins

Kerry Hayes; © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved.

SNUB: Octavia Spencer

While her co-stars Sally Hawkins and Richard Jenkins were recognized for their performances in The Shape of Water, this year's Golden Globe nominee was unexpectedly not nominated. 

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Niko Tavernise

SNUB: The Greatest Showman

With three Golden Globe nominations and a large ensemble cast, the film seemed like a definite choice for at least one SAG Award nomination, but it was entirely snubbed. 

Article continues below

The Post

Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox

SNUB: The Post

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks' turn in what's sure-to-be an Oscar-nominated movie were given no love by their fellow actors.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon

SNUB: Rachel Brosnahan

The star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel picked up a Golden Globe nomination—as did the show itself—but looks like actors haven't gotten around to streaming the Amazon comedy from Amy Sherman-Palladino. It's been a bright spot of 2017, despite coming out so late in the year.

Battle of the Sexes Exclusive

Courtesy Fox Searchlight

SNUB: Emma Stone

The Battle of Sexes star and Oscar winner did not pick up a nomination, yet her costar Steve Carell did. This is puzzling.

Article continues below

black-ish, 2017 Emmys

ABC

SNUB: Tracee Ellis Ross

The black-ish star is included in the ensemble cast category, but her individual performance, which is great, was not singled out.

Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

SNUB: Armie Hammer

The Oscar buzz around this flick is palpable, but just Timothee Chalamet picked up a SAG Award nomination. What happened to his costar and Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer?

The Good Place

NBC

SNUB: The Good Place

Kristen Bell is hosting the SAG Awards this year and her fellow actors couldn't even nominate her or her show? Ted Danson? The hilarious Ensemble? What gives, actors? Are you not watching The Good Place?

Article continues below

Curb Your Enthusiasm

HBO

SURPRISE: Curb Your Enthusiasm

The return of Larry David's HBO comedy was filled with a few more hits than misses in terms of hilarious episodes, but when Curb Your Enthusiasm was good, it was good. It's nice to see the ensemble (and David) pick up a nomination. Susie Essman deserves more accolades!

GLOW, Alison Brie

Netflix

SURPRISE: GLOW

Aside from Alison Brie's Golden Globes nomination, the award buzz for GLOW has been little to none, which is why her SAG award nom and Marc Maron's come as a bit of a surprise. What's also a very pleasant surprise is the ensemble nomination for the TV show's very capable cast.

Sundance 2017, The Big Sick, Zoe Kazan, Kumail Nanjiani

Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Nicole Rivelli

SURPRISE: The Big Sick

Holly Hunter and The Big Sick ensemble picked up SAG Award nominations in a very pleasant surprise after Golden Globes ignored the heartwarming comedy.

Article continues below

Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures

SNUB: Tiffany Haddish

So...what happened to Girls Trip and breakout star Tiffany Haddish? No Golden Globes love for Haddish and no SAG Awards love either...she's proven herself more than ready for this and the performance she turned in was a comedic highlight of the year.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix

SNUB: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

While it seems actors have no problem streaming Netflix's other hit shows, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and it's hilarious ensemble including Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane and Tituss Burgess, didn't make the cut with the 2018 SAG Award nominations. Rude.

Will and Grace, Will & Grace

NBC

SNUB: Will & Grace

Will & Grace came back from the dead somehow better than ever, especially its four stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. Hayes was nominated for a SAG Award, but not his costars or the foursome as an ensemble. What's up with the snub, fellow actors?

Article continues below

Ozark, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney

Netflix

SURPRISE: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney for Ozark

It looks like actors have a lot of time to stream shows. The Netflix drama's leads picked up individual nominations for the series. Next time you see your favorite actor on the street, ask them what they thought about Ozark!

Insecure, 2017 Emmys

HBO

SNUB: Issa Rae

Insecure is one of TV's best shows and its co-creator and star Issa Rae is one of TV's most important voices. So...what happened here?

Better Things, Pamela Adlon

FX

SNUB: Pamela Adlon

One of the most celebrated shows of the year did not receive a nomination for its lead, who also co-created the show, wrote it and directed all 10 episodes. Pamela Adlon will just have to settle for an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for Better Things.

Article continues below

Orange Is the New Black, 2017 Emmys

Netflix

SURPRISE: Orange Is the New Black

Looks like actors haven't stopped watching Netflix's prison dramedy. The series, along with Uzo Aduba got nominated for SAG Awards. The series was an awards show hit in its first few years streaming, but buzz has faded.

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 SAG Awards , Awards , SAG Awards , Top Stories , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.