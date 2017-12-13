Omarosa to Leave White House

Omarosa is leaving her position as a White House aide.

The former reality star, who competed on The Apprentice season one and was "fired" by TV boss Donald Trump, had joined the now-U.S. president's staff as one of his assistants and the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison earlier this year. During her time on the job, she worked as Trump's chief adviser on African-American issues.

"Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Wednesday. "Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service."