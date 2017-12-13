2018 SAG Awards Nominations: The Full List of Film and TV Nominees

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris introduced Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood Wednesday, where the actresses announced the nominees for the 2018 SAG Awards. The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. TBS and TNT subscribers can also watch the award show using the networks' websites and mobile apps.
Historically, the SAG Awards best predict the eventual Oscar nominees.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange Is the New Black
Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Female Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Bell will be making history when she runs the show in January. "I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host. I'm so glad that I'll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I've worked with before, so I know they'll be warm and supportive," the actress told E! News Monday. "It's going to be an amazing night."
SAG-AFTRA represents more than 160,000 professionals in the entertainment industry.