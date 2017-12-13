She-Ra Remake Coming to Netflix, And It's Not Alone—Get the Scoop on TV's Reboots and Revivals

In a press release, Netflix said "fans are in store for an epic and timely tale that celebrates female friendship and empowerment, lead by a warrior princess tailor made for today."

Coming in 2018, the new She-Ra is from Eisner Award-winning author and executive producer Noelle Stevenson. It's described as a "modern take on the ‘80s girl power icon for a new generation of young fans."

The nostalgia is real at Netflix. The streaming platform is reviving yet another beloved property, this one should delight children of the 1980s: She-Ra.

There's DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On! coming January 19, 2018. Skylar Astin of Pitch Perfect fame takes on the voice of Branch and This Is Us' Amanda Leighton is Poppy. The series picks up where the original left off. And The Boss Baby: Back in Business is also set for a 2018 debut. The new series follows Boss Baby navigating Baby Corp and "angling to achieve the near-impossible: the work-life balance of a modern career baby."

But wait, there's more! She-Ra isn't the only new cartoon based on a pre-existing property Netflix is working on with DreamWorks.

Rank Film Distributors



Four Weddings and a Funeral WHAT: Mindy Kaling is reportedly executive producing an anthology version of the beloved film that starred Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell. The series would follow a group of friends and the five events—four weddings and a funeral. CAN YOU WATCH IT? It's still in early development, so no.





The Twilight Zone WHAT: CBS boss Les Moonves said a revival was being readied for CBS All Access, the streaming platform home to Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight. Jordan Peele and Marco Ramirez are reportedly behind it. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet.

NBC



Hannibal WHAT: Bryan Fuller's take on serial killer Hannibal Lecter was acclaimed, but only lasted three seasons. Talk of moving it to another network, giving it a movie, etc. floated around after the series finale, but never materialized. Now there's some hope. Fuller responded to a fan who asked the state of the property. "Conversations couldn't start until 2 years after the final airing of season 3. @neoprod has started those conversations. This takes time," he tweeted. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, the talks are just beginning.

FOX



King of the Hill WHAT: Fox boss Dana Walden told reporters she had a meeting with show producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels about bringing back Hank, Peggy, Bobby and the rest of the King of the Hill gang. "We have had preliminary conversations with Greg and Mike and I would like to explore that," she said. "We had a very preliminary conversation given what's going on in the country I think they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. Again, it was one meeting and I would hope to revisit it." CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's just in the early stages.

NBC



Frasier WHAT: NBC boss Robert Greenblatt admitted he's had talks about bringing back iconic shows like The Office, 30 Rock and yes, Frasier. "I've had conversations with [exec producer] David Lee about [Frasier]," Greenblatt told TVLine. "Frasier would be great. I'd love to [bring back] Frasier. We put out feelers about [it] over the years. But I don't think there's any real interest. I think everyone's moved on." CAN YOU WATCH IT? Nope. Probably never. But then again...

CBS/Getty Images



The Munsters WHAT: NBC is looking at bringing The Munsters back, but with a Brooklyn-twist. Herman, Lily and the rest of the Munsters would be trying to fit in in New York City's hipster haven. Odd Mom Out's Jill Kragman and Seth Meyers are behind the new project. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet...

DreamWorks Animation



Trolls WHAT: A new animated series picking up where the movie left off, complete with original songs, but new voices in the form of Skylar Astin and Amanda Leighton. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming January 2018 to Netflix.

Twentieth Century Fox Film



The Boss Baby WHAT: An animated series on Netflix picking up where the movie left off. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming in 2018.

Mattel



She-Ra WHAT: A "modern take" on the famous cartoon from the 1980s. Noelle Stevenson is serving as showrunner. CAN YOU WATCH IT? It's coming sometime in 2018 to Netflix.

Showtime



The L Word WHAT: Showtime has enlisted The L Word creator Ilene Chaiken and original stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moenig and Leisha Hailey for a proposed sequel series, which would introduce fans to a new group of lesbians living and loving in West Hollywood. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's still in development.

NBC



Will & Grace WHAT: A revival of the Emmy-winning series starring Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. CAN YOU WATCH IT? The new batch of episodes premiere on Thursdays, fall 2017 on NBC.

CBS



S.W.A.T. WHAT? Shemar Moore stars in the series in new series inspired by the 1975 TV series and 2003 movie of the same name. CAN YOU WATCH IT? This fall on CBS

Michael Yarish / Netflix



One Day at a Time WHAT: A modern-day reboot of the classic Norman Lear sitcom. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Season one is now streaming on Netflix, season two is in the works.

Netflix



Carmen Sandiego WHAT: A reboot of the classic kids show with Gina Rodriguez voicing the new Carmen Sandiego. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not until 2019, but it's coming!

CW



Dynasty WHAT: The CW has updated the classic 1980s primetime soap with The OC's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Fall 2017 on The CW!

Dimension Films



Sin City WHAT: The Frank Miller comic series is in the works as a TV series with The Walking Dead veteran Glen Mazzara, Len Wiseman and Stephen L'Heureux. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's still in development.

ABC



Roseanne WHAT: The original cast of Roseanne will reunite for an eight-episode midseason run on ABC. "The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant—and hilarious—today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement when the revival was announced. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Midseason on ABC!

Netflix



Dear White People WHAT: A continuation of the story started in the 2014 movie of the same name with writer Justin Simien and several of the movie's stars on board. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Season one is now streaming on Netflix.

Universal International Television



Xena: Warriror Princess WHAT: A reboot of the fan-favorite syndicated action series starring Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor. Lost veteran Javier Grillo-Marxuach was working on the script for NBC, but announced he was off the project in April 2017. Then NBC boss Jennifer Salke told The Hollywood Reporter the project was dead. "Nothing is happening on that right now. We looked at some material; we decided at that point that it didn't warrant the reboot," Salke said. "I'd never say never on that one because it's such a beloved title, but the current incarnation of it is dead."



CAN YOU WATCH IT? Nope!

ABC



Dirty Dancing WHAT: A TV movie remake of the classic flick of the same name with Abigail Breslin taking on the role of Baby. CAN YOU WATCH IT? The movie premiered May 24, 2017 on ABC.

Epix



Get Shorty WHAT: Ray Romano and Chris O'Dowd are star in the Epix series based on the novel by Elmore Leonard. Peep the trailer now. CAN YOU WATCH IT? The Epix series premieres August 13.

Nickelodeon



Rocko's Modern Life WHAT: Nickelodeon is reviving the classic cartoon for a one-hour movie with the show's creator back on board. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but soon!

Fox



The Exorcist WHAT: Fox ordered a modernized "reinvention" of The Exorcist, based on William Blatty's 1971 book. It'll be a "serialized psychological thriller following two very different men tackling one family's case of horrifying demonic possession, and confronting the face of true evil." The first season brought Geena Davis back to TV. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Fox ordered a second season of the series.

CBS



MacGyver WHAT: X-Men's Lucas Till stars as a young Angus MacGyver as he learns all those problem solving skills. You know, like fixing stuff with a piece of gum and thumbtack. James Wan, Henry Winkler and R. Scott Gemmill are executive producers and George Eads also stars. CAN YOU WATCH IT? MacGyver is back in action for a second season on CBS.

Crackle



Snatch WHAT: Rupert Grint, Ed Westwick and Dougary Scott are playing new characters in the Crackle show based on Guy Ritchie's flick. CAN YOU WATCH IT? The series premiered on Crackle in March 2017.

Fox



Lethal Weapon WHAT: Riggs and Murtaugh ride again! Fox ordered a TV version of the Danny Glover and Mel Gibson franchise of flicks about mismatched police partners. Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford star. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Lethal Weapon was renewed for a second season on Fox.

CBS



Training Day WHAT: This series was set 15 years after the Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke movie of the same name. Film director Antoine Fuqua served as director and executive producer with Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell as the new detectives. CAN YOU WATCH IT? On CBS All Access. The network canceled the series after one season following low ratings and the passing of Paxton.

The CW



Frequency WHAT: The CW's drama was basically the plot of the movie, but in place of Jim Caviezel there's Peyton List. Dead dad communicates with alive daughter via CB radio, with the past changing the future. CAN YOU WATCH? You could, but it's canceled already.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment



The Departed WHAT: A spin on the Oscar-winning movie of the same, the TV version is set in Chicago with warring drug gangs instead of Boston. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's just in the works now.

Amazon



Thunderbirds Are Go WHAT: Amazon has ordered four 13-episode seasons of a reinvention of the classic 50-year-old series. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yep, check out Amazon Prime.

Fox



Prison Break WHAT: A revival of the fan-favorite drama starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell that takes place after the events of the show. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Bust out of jail midseason on Fox.

Netflix



Fuller House WHAT: A Full House continuation series about DJ Tanner, sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy Gibbler. The entire cast, with the exception of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, appeared in the first season of the Netflix series. CAN YOU WATCH IT? You bet! Season three will debut later in 2017.

DreamWorks



Voltron WHAT: Netflix has a new animated version of your favorite cartoon about robot lions operated by pilots that combine to become a giant robot, Voltron! CAN YOU WATCH IT? Two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

Starz



The Girlfriend Experience WHAT: The original drama followed a high-class call girl who specialized in…The Girlfriend Experience. Steven Soderbergh, who was behind the flick, is also behind the Starz series. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yes, on Starz. Riley Keough starred in it.

Steve Dietl/History Channel



Roots WHAT: A remake of the classic miniseries based on Alex Haley's book that's airing across several channels including History and A&E. Cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Anna Paquin, Matthew Goode, Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose and many more. CAN YOU WATCH IT? The remake premiered on May 30, 2016.

Netflix



Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life WHAT: Four 90-minute movies on Netflix reunited the cast of the beloved show. CAN YOU WATCH IT? The return of Gilmore Girls dropped in November 2016 and is now streaming on Netflix.

Disney



Tangled WHAT: A sequel series to the 2010 movie about Rapunzel starring Zachary Levi and Mandy Moore—they'll both be back as well. CAN YOU WATCH IT? It's happening on Disney Channel in 2017.





Fox



The X-Files WHAT: Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny returned to the world of paranormal conspiracies for six episodes on Fox. CAN YOU WATCH IT? All six episodes of the first batch came and went, but Fox announced Mulder and Scully will return in 2018 for 10 new episodes.

Showtime



Twin Peaks WHAT: A continuation of David Lynch's series 25 years later, but this time on Showtime. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Twin Peaks has come and gone, but there's always Showtime Anytime.

NBC



Taken WHAT: NBC ordered on a prequel series to Taken, but it's in modern times starring Clive Standen and Jennifer Beals. No flip phone for Bryan Mills. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Premiere date not yet set, but it's coming to NBC.

Disney Junior



The Lion Guard WHAT: A new cartoon featuring the son of Simba and Nala of The Lion King. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Sure can.

Fox



Rocky Horror Picture Show WHAT: A TV movie remake of the classic flick, but this time Laverne Cox is playing Tim Curry's Dr. Frank N Futter. CAN YOU WATCH IT? The movie premieres this fall on Fox.

Nickelodeon



School of Rock WHAT: Nickelodeon ordered a TV show based on the Jack Black movie and at the same time there's a Broadway has a musical based on the Jack Black movie. There's lots of ways to see School of Rock. CAN YOU WATCH IT? The first episode premiered in March 2016 on Nick.

Adult Swim



Samurai Jack WHAT: Revival of the Cartoon Network series of the same name. CAN YOU WATCH IT? It's happening on Adult Swim in 2016. Be prepared.

Nickelodeon



Hey Arnold WHAT: A TV movie continuing the story of the football head that will tie up lose ends and possibly set the stage for more. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but it's coming.

Disney XD



DuckTales WHAT: A new cartoon series on Disney XD based on the original cartoon about Scrooge McDuck and his nephews Huey, Louie and Dewey. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but it's coming.

© Scholastic Entertainment Inc 2014/Netflix



The Magic School Bus 360 WHAT: A new animated series based on the books that spawned the original show. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but it's coming to Netflix.

CBS



Star Trek WHAT: A new series launching on CBS about a, you guessed it, star ship and its crew. The show, which stars Sonequa Martin-Green, will then move to CBS All Access. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming fall 2017 to CBS All Access.