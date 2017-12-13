Harry Styles Fills in for James Corden as Host of The Late Late Show

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 13, 2017 5:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
George Clooney, Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney Pass Out Headphones on Flight With Twins

Niecy Nash, Olivia Munn

All of the 2018 SAG Award Presenters Will Be Women

A Christmas Prince

Netflix's A Christmas Prince vs. Lifetime's My Christmas Prince: A Royal Showdown

Harry Styles filled in as host of The Late Late Show on Tuesday after James Corden headed to the hospital for the birth of his third child.

The "Sign of the Times" singer informed viewers that Corden and his wife Julia Carey welcomed their new baby girl half an hour before the show's taping and that he had already met the newest family member.

"She looks a lot like James," he said, "mainly because James looks like a giant baby."

In fact, Styles got the call to substitute for Corden only hours before.

"I sat at home two hours ago—in this suit obviously—and I got the call that Jules was going into labor," he said. "So James naturally called the funniest guy he knew, and he wasn't around. So, I'm filling in."

Read

James Corden and Wife Julia Carey Welcome Third Child

While fulfilling his hosting duties, Styles covered everything from U.S. politics to dogs wearing sunglasses. He even poked fun at his recent Carpool Karaoke appearance with Corden in which they share a smooch. 

"I'd like to take an opportunity to announce that we will also be having a baby," Styles quipped. 

Watch the video to see Styles step in as host.

Harry Styles, James Corden Baby

YouTube

Corden announced Styles would be substituting for him on Twitter along with the birth of this child.

"Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world," Corden wrote. "Both she and her mother are doing great. We can't stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x"

Corden and his wife already have two children: a six-year-old son named Max and a three-year-old daughter named Carey.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Harry Styles , James Corden , Apple News , The Late Late Show
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.