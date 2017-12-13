Harry Styles Fills in for James Corden as Host of The Late Late Show

Harry Styles filled in as host of The Late Late Show on Tuesday after James Corden headed to the hospital for the birth of his third child.

The "Sign of the Times" singer informed viewers that Corden and his wife Julia Carey welcomed their new baby girl half an hour before the show's taping and that he had already met the newest family member.

"She looks a lot like James," he said, "mainly because James looks like a giant baby."

In fact, Styles got the call to substitute for Corden only hours before.

"I sat at home two hours ago—in this suit obviously—and I got the call that Jules was going into labor," he said. "So James naturally called the funniest guy he knew, and he wasn't around. So, I'm filling in."