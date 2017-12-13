John Stamos Expecting First Child With Fiancée Caitlin McHugh

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Dec. 13, 2017 5:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jon Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi Among 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Inductees

Tom Hanks, 2017 Peoples Choice Awards

Tom Hanks Jokingly Calls Meryl Streep "High Maintenance"

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks

2018 SAG Award Nominations TV & Film Snubs and Surprises: Meryl Streep, Armie Hammer and More

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

John Stamos is going to be a dad!

The actor, who is engaged to Caitlin McHugh, is having his biggest year yet because he also just confirmed they're expecting their first child together. The Fuller House star, 54, shared the news with People, adding, "I will be a fun dad. I've been practicing for a long time."

While the sitcom star and his future wife are keeping the sex of the baby a surprise, the actor did say the little one may have a sibling in the future.  "I think so," he told People of having more children in the future, noting McHugh also wants more kids. 

Photos

Celebrities Who Became First-Time Dads After 50

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

While the future dad was not sure if he'd ever get to experience fatherhood, McHugh had one pretty special surprise. 

"The look on John's face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless," the model told People. "It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn't sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!"

The emotional musician also revealed how everything fell into place. "The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it's the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway," Stamos told People. "So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, 'You better!'"

Stamos popped the question to his girlfriend of more than a year in late October with a romantic proposal in one of their favorite places—Disneyland!

 

"I kissed the boy and said...yes! That's what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his," the actress confirmed to her followers online. 

As Stamos echoed on social media, "I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after."

Cheers to the next chapter of their fairytale romance! Congratulations you two!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Stamos , Babies , Couples , Pregnancies , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.