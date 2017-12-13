John Stamos Expecting First Child With Fiancée Caitlin McHugh

While the future dad was not sure if he'd ever get to experience fatherhood, McHugh had one pretty special surprise.

"The look on John's face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless," the model told People. "It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn't sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!"

The emotional musician also revealed how everything fell into place. "The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it's the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway," Stamos told People. "So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, 'You better!'"

Stamos popped the question to his girlfriend of more than a year in late October with a romantic proposal in one of their favorite places—Disneyland!