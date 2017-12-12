James Corden and Wife Julia Carey Welcome Third Child

Corden rose to fame in the U.K. with a successful TV show Gavin and Stacey, which debuted in 2007.

While he's been a roaring talent in England for a decade, not many in the states knew of him here up until a few years ago. Eventually, he starred in a Broadway show and won a Tony award for One Man, Two Guvnors in 2012. He then landed a highly coveted role in the film version of Into the Woods in 2014. But even when he nabbed the hosting gig of The Late Late Show in March 2015 he was still relatively unknown in the States. Of course, all that's changed...

As for his love life, in 2016, the beloved funnyman talked to Rolling Stone about his wife.