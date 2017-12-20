A Look Back at Selena Gomez's Second Chance at Life and Love in 2017

Not even Selena Gomez could have predicted the year she was in for at the conclusion of 2016.
Fans have watched as the world-famous pop star navigated major life moments, both professional and personal, across the past year.
It began when her relationship with The Weeknd became Hollywood's most talked-about happening, their covert makeout sesh paving the way for overseas rendezvous, steamy date nights and one unforgettable "I love you" on the Met Gala red carpet.
Then after an admittedly reclusive summer season, Selena revealed in September that she'd undergone a live-saving kidney transplant two years after her Lupus diagnosis. Actress and Selena's best friend Francia Raisa donated her kidney to the 25-year-old, and the pair have discussed at length their long road to recovery by each other's sides.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
By October, it was confirmed that Gomez and the hip-hop artist's romance had crumbled over the pressures of long-distance. "It's been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it's been hard for months," an insider told E! News at the time.
But just like that, Selena and ex Justin Bieber began spending more time together and in mid-November the pair sealed the deal on their reconciliation with a kiss after one of the 23-year-old singer's hockey games.
Selena herself discussed giving Bieber another chance in a revealing interview for Billboard's Woman of the Year issue: "I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away."
And there's plenty more about Gomez's second chance at life and love in the video above. Cheers to an unforgettable 2018, Selena!