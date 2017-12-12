Christina Perri Marries Paul Costabile! See the Singer's Unconventional Wedding Attire

Christina Perri is officially a married woman.

The "A Thousand Years" singer said "I Do" to her longtime boyfriend Paul Costabile Tuesday in New York City.

"On this day four years ago, we met," she shared on Instagram while showcasing her wedding attire. "Today, WE GOT MARRIED!!!"

Paul added, "4 years ago today I met my dream girl in this room. 4 years later today I married my dream girl and best friend. Pretty sure I'm the proudest I've EVER been to be able to call the most bellissima person + woman I've ever known now my wife!!!"