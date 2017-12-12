Kyle Richards Reveals If She Believes in the Real Housewives Divorce Curse

Kyle Richards doesn't buy any of that Real Housewives divorce curse nonsense.

However, she does have a perfectly good explanation for why so many divorces have gone down within the reality show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stopped by E!'s Daily Pop and explained, "I really believe that a lot of people go into doing the Housewives because they're not happy in their marriages. They're thinking, 'This is going to give me some independence, this is going to be my out.' And then the pressure starts, and they crack. It's inevitable."