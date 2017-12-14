Post-Party Hair: Must-Have Hair Products Every Beauty Editor Needs

Now that the countdown to the end of the year has begun, your diary will no doubt be filling up with events for party season. But with such dedication to answering each party invite, you could be unknowingly putting your hair through the wringer, too (eek!).
This doesn't mean you should stop hitting the dance floor. We've called in the experts at All Things Hair to show us which products they use to help their hair recover and remain strong all season long!
Post-party, I definitely treat my hair to a hair mask to help give my curls a little TLC. I like to slather my mid-lengths and ends with the TRESemmé Keratin Deep Treatment Masque for smooth curl definition.
We all know that the holidays can take a toll on our tresses, so to help my tresses recover after the grueling party season, I turn to the Dove Pure Care Dry Oil Nourishing Treatment.
This is my favourite hair treatment, not just because it nourishes my parched and damaged strands, but, when used regularly, helps to alleviate the signs of damage, leaving my hair looking healthy and ready to #slay.
After a long night of dancing and all the works, I like to give my hair a quick refresh with some of the TRESemmé Botanique Nourish & Replenish Hydrating Mist. This leave-in conditioning mist smells divine and also leaves my strands looking more moisturised, so it's ideal for my natural curls.
Over the party period my poor strands go through quite a lot with the constant blow-drying, straightening and curling I put them through.
So, to make sure I don't do any long-term damage, I like to give it a break from the heat post-party and incorporate the Alberto Balsam Smooth & Sleek Nourishing Oil into my hair washing routine, applying it as a treatment before shampooing for some extra hydration.
For a night out, I would usually make use of a texturising paste to help give my fine hair a little boost. But come the end of the evening, I need to get all that product out of my strands, so I turn to the TONI&GUY Radiant Brunette Shampoo and Conditioner. This duo not only helps to cleanse and remove any product build-up, but it also makes my hair look fresh and healthy.