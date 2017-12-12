BB-8 Bows to Prince William and Prince Harry at Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Roll out the red carpet for the royal family!
Prince William and Prince Harry suited up for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in London Monday. As E! News exclusively revealed last year, the brothers filmed cameos as stormtroopers during a set visit to Pinewood Studios. John Boyega and other cast members later confirmed the royals' involvement—one of few secrets Lucasfilm was unable to contain.
(Actor Tom Hardy and Take That singer Gary Barlow will also appear in the scene.)
The film had its world premiere in L.A. Saturday, and the screening at Royal Albert Hall benefits the princes' charity, the Royal Foundation. William and Harry invited 400 guests, including some of the families affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, as well as military veterans and volunteers. Famous guests included Alexa Chung, Tom Daley, Simon Pegg, Jonathan Ross and Ed Sheeran.
Director Rian Johnson walked the red carpet, as did cast members Gwendoline Christie, Anthony Daniels, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Daisy Ridley, Andy Serkis, Joonas Suotamo and Kelly Marie Tran.
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away ... #thelastjedi pic.twitter.com/1u5s5EHO8a— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein / WireImage
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
The eighth installment in the nine-part series is the last movie where Carrie Fisher will appear as General Leia Organa; the beloved actress died at age 60, soon after finishing her final scenes.
Monday's European premiere was live-streamed on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
"You never get used to this kind of passion and enthusiasm," Hamill said. "It's just wonderful."
William and Harry were the last to arrive, about two hours after the premiere began. After exiting their car, they were greeted by everyone's favorite droid, BB-8, who bowed to them.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters Dec. 14 in the U.K. and Dec. 15 in the U.S.