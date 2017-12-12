Kate Middleton Is the Ultimate Holiday Mom at Charity Christmas Party

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 12, 2017 9:58 AM

Kate Middleton

Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton may be the Duchess of Cambridge but she's also a mom who knows how to throw a good holiday party.

While visiting The Rugby Portobello Trust in North Kensington, the royal helped prepare a small Christmas party for the Trust's community center. Working with local children, Kate decorated a table and helped set up tableware.

But that's not the only way the Duchess of Cambridge got into the holiday spirit. She also handed out presents to children and parents who are part of the organization's Magic Mum parenting classes. In addition, she spoke with mothers who were impacted by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Her Royal Highness wore a long, wine-colored coat with black detailing for the occasion, which lay over her baby bump.

Kate Middleton

Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Trust offers programs and services for children and parents, including homework help, sporting activities, social events and tuition. During her visit, Kate met with the organization's staff members and volunteers, as well as with young people taking part in the center's music workshop.

Kate Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate isn't the only one in the royal family getting ready for the holidays. Her husband Prince William met Santa Claus during his recent two-day trip to Finland and presented him with Prince George's Christmas list. The Duke of Cambridge revealed the four-year-old tot is hoping to receive a police car from Old St. Nick this year. In addition, William said his son played a sheep in a nativity play. Buckingham Palace's official Christmas tree has also arrived.

