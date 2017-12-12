Netflix Defends Its A Christmas Prince Shame Tweet

Big Brother is watching...and his name is Netflix.

A Christmas Prince debuted on Netflix on Nov. 17, officially making the online streaming giant a competitor in the ever-popular Christmas movie market. (Watch out, Hallmark Channel and Lifetime!). And guess what? Fifty-three people have managed to watch the romantic comedy starring iZombie's Rose McIver as a reporter who goes undercover to find a royal scandal in Aldovia but ends up—you guessed it!—falling in love with the future king, every single day since it premiered. Talk about a royal engagement.

How do we know this? Because Netflix decided to call out those 53 people on Twitter on Sunday night, writing, "To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?"