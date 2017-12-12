Netflix Defends Its A Christmas Prince Shame Tweet

Tue., Dec. 12, 2017

 Big Brother is watching...and his name is Netflix. 

A Christmas Prince debuted on Netflix on Nov. 17, officially making the online streaming giant a competitor in the ever-popular Christmas movie market. (Watch out, Hallmark Channel and Lifetime!). And guess what? Fifty-three people have managed to watch the romantic comedy starring iZombie's Rose McIver as a reporter who goes undercover to find a royal scandal in Aldovia but ends up—you guessed it!—falling in love with the future king, every single day since it premiered. Talk about a royal engagement. 

How do we know this? Because Netflix decided to call out those 53 people on Twitter on Sunday night, writing, "To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?"

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2017: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

A Christmas Prince

Netflix

Those 53 bingers must be toast 'cause they just got burnt! Also, gotta love Netflix revealing they are sort of like Santa, except instead of knowing when you're sleeping and when you're awake, they know what you are watching and how many times you are watching it. 

"The privacy of our members' viewing is important to us," Netflix said in a statement provided to E! News. "This information represents overall viewing trends, not the personal viewing information of specific, identified individuals."

So feel free to continue watching A Christmas Prince every day, you hurt 53. But get excited: Netflix has yet another original Christmas movie starring a blonde actress from a hit CW show (The 100's Eliza Taylor) debuting on Friday, Dec. 15.

The movie is called Christmas Inheritance and finds Taylor playing a socialite who must visit her father's quaint hometown in order to receive her inheritance...but then she discovers the value of hard work and helping others. 

 A Christmas Prince is now streaming on Netflix.

