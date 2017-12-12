Jax Taylor's Rap Sheet Revealed: A History of His Misdeeds on Vanderpump Rules

Oh, Jax. What did you do this time?
Well, we now all know what he did: Jax Tayloradmitted to cheating on longtime girlfriendBrittany Cartwright on Monday night's episode of Vanderpump Rules. We wish we could say we were surprised, but... come on, six seasons of previous misbehavior is all the proof we needed to know Jax really did sleep with Faith, a former SUR waitress.
Throughout the Bravo hit's history, Jax has weathered his fair share of scandals, including cheating allegations, arrests and stolen sunglasses. (Never forget; the Hawaiian airport probably hasn't.)
In fact, we hear at E' News pop culture police department decided to put together Jax's rap sheet, a rundown of all of his misdeeds since the show premiered in 2013:
E! Illustration
As the episode was airing and Jax's confession was made public, he took to Twitter to address all of the messages he was getting.
"It's okay well deserved of course but I have muted everyone so the tweets people say don't go anywhere but stay on their own page," he wrote.
And he also appeared on Watch What Happens Live, addressing the episode and all of the hate he's been receiving.
"It wasn't as bad as I thought it was gonna be," Jax said after seeing the episode. "I was really nervous today. I really was, which I should be, but like I said, I deserve all this. I don't care if you drag me through the mud. I just want to make sure Brittany's OK."
Host Andy Cohen asked viewers to vote in a poll about whether or not Jax deserves Brittany: A whopping three percent said he does.
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(Bravo and E! are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)