Bullied Student Keaton Jones' Mom Kimberly Jones Speaks Out Amid Controversy

Kimberly Jones sat down with NBC News to address the controversy that's surfaced following her son's viral video.

Over the weekend, Kimberly shared a video of her son Keaton Jones tearfully describing the bullying he experiences at school. The video went viral and attracted the attention of several celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Millie Bobbie Brown and Demi Lovato. It also led a person named Joseph Lam to create a GoFundMe campaign and help fund the 11-year-old child's future.

The campaign has raised nearly $57,000 dollars but has been put on pause amid controversy. Kimberly has been criticized for the donations and received backlash for social media posts that include pictures of the Keaton family with a Confederate flag.

"I mean, you know, yesterday he was a hero. Yesterday, the world loved us. Today, the world hates us," Kimberly said during a Today sneak peek of NBC News' interview. "And I'm trying to think that I was trying not to get caught up in the positives. We're not going to get caught up in the negatives."

Kimberly's Facebook page has been made private. In a separate interview with Good Morning America, the mother revealed the pictures weren't intended to be racist.

"It was meant to be ironic and funny and extreme," she told GMA. "I am genuinely truly sorry. If I could take it back I would."