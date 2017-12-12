Harry Styles Kisses James Corden in Christmas-Themed "Carpool Karaoke"

Who needs mistletoe, anyway?

Harry Styles gave James Corden a kiss on the lips in a Christmas-themed edition of "Carpool Karaoke." The segment aired on CBS' The Late Late Show Monday, where guests from the past year—including Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, The Foo Fighters, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Pink, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Usher—all sang "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town."

"Wow!" Corden said after his lip-lock with Styles. "I did not expect that for Christmas!"

Last year, Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Mariah Carey morphed into a popular cover of her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You," featuring Adele, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Elton John, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Chris Martin, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gwen Stefani.

