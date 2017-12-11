Jimmy Kimmel Makes Emotional Return to Late Night With Baby Billy

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to late-night television with a special message.

One week after his son had his second open-heart surgery, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host joined baby Billy on stage for an emotional plea to viewers.

"We want to thank the very bright and talented doctors and nurses at Children's Hospital who treated Billy and many kids with so much care and compassion—children from every income level whose health is especially threatened right now because of something you probably never heard of," he shared with the audience while holding back tears. "It's called CHIP [Children's Health Insurance Program]."

Jimmy continued, "Parents of children with cancer, diabetes and heart problems are about to get letters saying their coverage could be cut off next month. Merry Christmas, right? This is literally a life and death program for American kids. It's always had bipartisan support, but this year, they let the money for it expire while they work on getting tax cuts for their millionaire and billionaire donors."

While holding onto his son, Jimmy asked viewers to call House and Senate phone lines [202-225-3121] this week and demand CHIP funding before it's too late.