This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Had One Treat in Mind to Celebrate Her Golden Globes Nomination

Sometimes there's nothing better than an iced coffee.

That was the treat on Chrissy Metz' mind when E! News' Will Marfuggi caught up with her after it was announced that she's been nominated for a Golden Globe for supporting actor in a series for her role on This Is Us.

"I have a full day, but I think I'm gonna get an iced coffee," she shared about her celebration plans. "Goin' crazy!"

Metz shares a category with Laura Dern, Ann Dowd, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Shailene Woodley, and was nominated alongside her TV brother, Sterling K. Brown, who is in the running for best actor in a drama. The show itself was also nominated for best drama, but Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, and Justin Hartley were all left off the list of nominations.