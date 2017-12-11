Justin Bieber's Family Thinks Selena Gomez Is a "Positive Influence"

Justin Bieber's mom and dad totally approve of Selena Gomez.

As the pop music superstars continue to give their romance another chance, some fans have wondered what Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber think of their son's leading lady.

According to multiple sources, they are totally fans of the "Come and Get It" singer.

"His parents love Selena. That want him to date someone and think she is very sweet and a good girl," one source shared with E! News exclusively. "They are happy with how Justin is doing and his focus. They support him going to church often and having his faith being such a big part of his life."

The insider continued, "They think that being back together with Selena is a positive thing. He wants to do things differently and make it right and show everyone how far he has come."