Will & Grace's Eric McCormack Is Hopeful That the NBC Revival Will Finally Break Its Golden Globes Losing Streak

It's been a pretty good year for Eric McCormack.
The actor once again has a hit series on his hands with NBC's successful revival of their beloved sitcom Will & Grace, he's just celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with wife Janet Holden, and now he's got himself a Golden Globes nomination courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press. After earning five nominations in the category of Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy during the comedy's original run with nary a win, McCormack has another chance to finally take home some hardware.
As the actor points out in his video statement celebrating the big nomination, as well as the one the series earned for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy, Will & Grace has always been the bridesmaid, never the bride.
"So happy for my Will & Grace pals on our nomination at the Golden Globes. So happy for our writers and our whole crew, my cast mates, who I love," he says. "We have been nominated 27 times before this over the years and we have never won. We are 27 time losers. Now, 29. So, fingers crossed."
McCormack, who was in Mexico celebrating with his wife ("The weather is terrible, but the morning is great," he quips), also has something to say to his fellow nominees Anthony Anderson, Aziz Ansari, Kevin Bacon and William H. Macy, revealing a hilarious little-known fact in the process.
"I'm amazed at my own nomination. The people I'm included with, the guys: Aziz and Anthony, Kevin Bacon, Bill Macy. I mean, these are men that I...I'm in a macrame group [with] one a week. And so next week's meeting is going to tense. It's going to be competitive. I'll see you there, guys."
While McCormack will face down his macrame pals in January, the series will go up against Black-ish, Master of None, SMILF and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Could this be the year that the classic comedy finally breaks its losing streak? Fingers crossed!
Will & Grace returns with new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. on NBC. The 2018 Golden Globes will air January 7 at 5 p.m. PT. on NBC.
