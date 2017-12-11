Will & Grace's Eric McCormack Is Hopeful That the NBC Revival Will Finally Break Its Golden Globes Losing Streak

"So happy for my Will & Grace pals on our nomination at the Golden Globes. So happy for our writers and our whole crew, my cast mates, who I love," he says. "We have been nominated 27 times before this over the years and we have never won. We are 27 time losers. Now, 29. So, fingers crossed."

McCormack, who was in Mexico celebrating with his wife ("The weather is terrible, but the morning is great," he quips), also has something to say to his fellow nominees Anthony Anderson, Aziz Ansari, Kevin Bacon and William H. Macy, revealing a hilarious little-known fact in the process.

"I'm amazed at my own nomination. The people I'm included with, the guys: Aziz and Anthony, Kevin Bacon, Bill Macy. I mean, these are men that I...I'm in a macrame group [with] one a week. And so next week's meeting is going to tense. It's going to be competitive. I'll see you there, guys."